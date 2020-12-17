Advertisement

19-year-old pleads not guilty to killing Mandan pedestrian

TC Carry Moccasin
By Julie Martin
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 19-year-old Bismarck man accused of driving under the influence and hitting and killing a pedestrian in November, pleaded not guilty to all charges on Monday.

Bismarck police say TC Carry Moccasin was arrested seven hours prior to the crash for actual physical control of a vehicle and possession of marijuana, but released on a custodial acceptance form.

Mandan police say Carry Moccasin was driving back to his residence when he hit and killed 42-year-old Mark Streeper on West Main Street at 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 16.

Carry Moccasin is charged with criminal vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI and possession of a controlled substance.

A four day jury trial is scheduled for April.

