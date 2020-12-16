USPS suggest preventative measures to stop porch pirates this holiday season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the busiest time of year for the United States Postal Service, and this year is crazier than usual with all the pandemic ordering and mailing.

More packages on doorsteps provide more opportunities for thieves to steal your Christmas cheer.

There are steps you can take to prevent it.

USPS officials said you can take preventative measures by having your packages shipped to your job, or making sure you’re home when your package arrives, or by leaving your porch lights on.

Mailman Joe Osadchy heads out on his delivery route to deliver tons of Christmas cards and packages this holiday season.

“Some days it’s even been so heavy that you can’t even fit them all in your truck on some of these days so, you almost need to take two runs at it. So lately we’ve been coming about an hour and a half or two hours earlier than we normally do,” said USPS city letter carrier Joe Osadchy.

Getting it to you is only half the battle. The other half, is making sure porch pirates don’t steal it before you have a chance to open it.

“A lot of people are in a difficult and desperate situation right now and my heart goes out to everybody in those situations, but sometimes in a desperate situation it makes us do desperate things. So I will probably be a little more vigilant and keeping an eye on things that I have coming to my house,” Bismarck resident Sarah Olsen.

Bismarck Postmaster Tracey Harter said if you suspect your package has been stolen, call the office to speak with a delivery supervisor.

They can make sure the package was scanned at the right address, but if it is something of great value they suggest filing a police report.

“Ask around to your neighbors, too. A lot of people have like those ring doorbells, or whatever, the cameras, so they might have seen something on there. So maybe they can have some footage of who was in the area and could have taken it, too,” said Harter.

After you report it, either the police or the postal inspector may ask to see the footage for further investigation.

You can also report the theft on the USPS website: usps.com

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.