Special lighting of giant menorah at State Capitol

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A special lighting of a giant menorah was performed at the State Capitol Tuesday.

The kindling of six candles marks the sixth night of the eight day Jewish holiday. Rabbi Yonah Grossman says that while North Dakota’s Jewish community is small, the impact the ceremony can have is enormous, especially during the pandemic.

“That one of the messages of the menorah is that a small light can kindle the greatest darkness,” said Grossman, Chabad Jewish Center of North Dakota.

Gift bags including items of religious significance, such as dreidels, were handed out during the event.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.