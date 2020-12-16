Advertisement

Snowmobiler dies after falling through ice on Ramsey County lake

(WCAX)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. – A 32-year-old man died Tuesday after falling through the ice on a snowmobile on Lake Irvine, north of Churchs Ferry, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office and search and rescue responded to the lake around 3 p.m., and the victim’s body was recovered around 8 p.m, according to a spokesperson for the office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the ice was roughly three inches thick at the time of the incident.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No foul play is suspected.

