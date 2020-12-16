Advertisement

No bond set for two accused of human trafficking

Jiang Jennings and Lance Jacobson
Jiang Jennings and Lance Jacobson(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two suspects accused of human trafficking women to a Bismarck and Dickinson Spa appeared in court Wednesday.

Fifty-six-year-old Jiang Jennings and 64-year-old Lance Jacobson will have a concurrent bond with the facilitating prostitution charge from September.

Both posted $1,000 and have been released from the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center.

Bismarck Police say Jennings was responsible for recruiting the masseuses and Jacobson would arrange for their transportation to Bismarck from California and New York.

According to the affidavit, the masseuses would have to pay to stay the night at the spa and would see four or five clients each day.

Jennings and Jacobson are charged with human trafficking-sexual servitude and human trafficking-forced labor.

The two requested to be allowed to move to their home state of Illinois, however, a Burleigh County judge said they must file a motion first.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 7.5% daily rate; 3,675 tests, 340 positive, 13 deaths
Erin Louise Sundby & Cameron Charles St. Claire were both arrested in connection to a death in...
Two sentenced in June killing of a Fargo man
Rick Becker
Bismarck bar owner responds to weekend complaint
A California court has ordered the crowded Orange County Jail's inmate population to be reduced...
‘Public should be in a panic:’ Calif. jail to release half of inmate population
Minot Air Force BAse
Minot Air Force Base moves to HPCON B+

Latest News

Belfield Police Department
City of Belfield weighs options of disbanding Police Department
Snowmobiler dies after falling through ice on Ramsey County lake
Meet Bastille
ND Today Adopt A Pet is Bastille
Enjoying the season
Enjoying the Season