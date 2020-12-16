No bond set for two accused of human trafficking

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two suspects accused of human trafficking women to a Bismarck and Dickinson Spa appeared in court Wednesday.

Fifty-six-year-old Jiang Jennings and 64-year-old Lance Jacobson will have a concurrent bond with the facilitating prostitution charge from September.

Both posted $1,000 and have been released from the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center.

Bismarck Police say Jennings was responsible for recruiting the masseuses and Jacobson would arrange for their transportation to Bismarck from California and New York.

According to the affidavit, the masseuses would have to pay to stay the night at the spa and would see four or five clients each day.

Jennings and Jacobson are charged with human trafficking-sexual servitude and human trafficking-forced labor.

The two requested to be allowed to move to their home state of Illinois, however, a Burleigh County judge said they must file a motion first.

