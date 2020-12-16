Minot State University upgrading services to meet coronavirus needs

MINOT, N.D. – Three of Minot State University’s science departments are getting expansions this year thanks to a CARES Act grant.

These simulation rooms help nursing students hone their skills before graduation.

Minot State is adding more rooms for the class.

“It’s going to make a significant impact in order for us to accommodate our current students during COVID, and even after,” said Dr. April Warren, Nursing chair.

The simulations are even more important now because nursing students are having trouble finding clinical experience during the pandemic. They are just one of the improvements the school is making because of the pandemic all paid for by the CARES Act.

“It’s a wonderful investment in these programs that then can continue to use them to try and diversify the way they offer courses, which also helps our students,” said Laurie Geller, Academic Affairs VP.

To keep up with social distancing rules, only three students can use the lab at a time. When that restriction is lifted, the school will be able to expand the program to help fill the nursing shortage.

“We hope to work with our local clinical agencies, and our local hospital Trinity Health to be able to do what we can to increase our program and our admission rates,” said Dr. Warren.

Work is already underway and on schedule to finish by the spring semester.

The Biology Department, and the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders are the other two departments receiving money. MSU received about $350,000 in grant money for the three projects to better serve their students with COVID-safe learning.

