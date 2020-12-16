Advertisement

Minot Air Force Base moves to HPCON B+

Minot Air Force BAse
Minot Air Force BAse(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – The public health protocol at Minot Air Force Base changed from HPCON Charlie to HPCON Bravo+.

While HPCON C has tighter restrictions, many still apply to B+.

Face coverings continue to be required in all on and off-base facilities.

Off-base bars are still prohibited, and off-base restaurants are carryout only.

On base facilities and social gatherings are to follow up to 50% capacity guidelines.

All personal services, such as tattoo parlors, spas, and nail salons are allowed on and off-base.

HPCON stands for “Health Protection Condition.” The levels of restrictions go from zero, the least severe, to Delta (D), the most severe.

More information on the restrictions can be found here.

