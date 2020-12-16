Minot 2021 State of the City moves online

MINOT, N.D. – The annual Minot State of the City event will be held virtually this year due to COVID-19.

The event will be streamed live on the city’s Facebook page, website, and YouTube accounts on Feb. 2.

Mayor Shaun Sipma said he plans to address the successes and trials of 2020.

He also said he will speak on what’s to come for 2021.

“We will be looking ahead to 2021 and what some of our goals are, and where we want to really catapult the city of the Minot and our region,” said Sipma.

With a COVID-19 vaccine already being distributed in the state, Sipma said he hopes this is the last time the event will need to be held virtually.

