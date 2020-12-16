Mandan Girl’s Basketball New Head Coach

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - There can be only one first, and for Shaun Henderson, his first game as the head coach of the Mandan girls’ basketball team is Tuesday night.

Greg Beesley caught up with Coach Henderson and here is what he had to say about what drew him to the head coaching job.

“The tradition of the Mandan girls’ basketball program because when you think girls’ basketball this is the program to be in. There has been a lot of championships in this program so that is something that attracted me to the challenge to be the next one to bring one home,” said Henderson.

Henderson was on the Braves staff a season ago as an assistant coach so there is some familiarity.

“Yeah, he knows what to expect from us and he knows the skill level of everyone. So that is just helpful for us because he knows what role you played on the court last season and how he can bump it up this year. To just know what everyone’s expectations are for the team that is going to help too,” said Sydney Gustavsson, senior guard

Even though Henderson is familiar with the Braves system, he does have a few new twists to the system.

“It is going to be a little bit different than we have had in the past. Like everything, everyone kind of has their own little twist. But we are looking to play a little bit different style than we played last year,” said Henderson.

And the girls are happy with the changes.

“The pace that he is having us set, and the culture that we’re starting, and the aggressiveness on defense, and how much we are all going to be in system, and talking and working together really well,” said Piper Harris, junior guard.

Henderson’s opening night challenge isn’t one he is overlooking in the Demons.

“They are very versatile like we are, and they are very fast I think they may have an advantage there, but they are very scrappy and throw a lot of girls back in the mix. So, they like to turn it into a track meet,” said Henderson.

Henderson knows something about track meets as he ran track in college for Coach Newell at UMary.

