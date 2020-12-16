Man accused of high speed chase through Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police arrested a 29-year-old man Sunday morning for fleeing from police through Bismarck at nearly 80 mph.

Bismarck Police responded to a shots fired call and followed a car driven by Stefan Silk from the scene on East Arbor Avenue.

Officers say Silk fled from police nearly hitting their squad cars and another vehicle.

According to the affidavit, Silk ran into an apartment on 10th Street where he was later called out and taken into custody.

Silk is charged with reckless endangerment, fleeing a police office, driving under suspension, and refusal to halt.

His bond is set at $10,000.

