Lewis & Clark Elementary in Minot damaged by vehicle overnight

MINOT, N.D. – A vehicle struck the front of Lewis & Clark Elementary School in Minot overnight, damaging part of the front of the school, according to Principal Pat Slotsve.

Slotsve told Your News Leader they are working on cleaning up the damage as well as the classroom impacted, and the class in question is being moved to another room in the building.

Slotsve indicated the school hopes to be able to use the classroom again after the holiday break.

Minot Police confirmed they are investigating an accident and said no one was hurt, with more information coming out soon.

