Advertisement

Judge dismisses DAPL lawsuit that claimed excessive force

Gavel
Gavel(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A federal judge has thrown out the lawsuit of an Arizona man who claimed North Dakota law enforcement officers injured him and violated his civil rights during the Dakota Access pipeline protests.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor ruled that 24-year-old Marcus Mitchell placed himself where he knew less-than-lethal weapons were being used and failed to show that law enforcement officers treated him any differently than anyone else at the protests.

Mitchell claimed he was subjected to “excessive violence” by officers who fired beanbag rounds in January 2017 at unarmed protesters, including himself. He sought unspecified money damages.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Becker
Bismarck bar owner responds to weekend complaint
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 5.7% daily rate; 3,603 tests, 201 positive, 5 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 7.5% daily rate; 3,675 tests, 340 positive, 13 deaths
Bismarck Police search for two men after shooting outside Lowes Sunday afternoon
Erin Louise Sundby & Cameron Charles St. Claire were both arrested in connection to a death in...
Two sentenced in June killing of a Fargo man

Latest News

The Minot Shrine Club canceled the 2021 Northwest Shrine Circus due to concerns over the...
2021 Northwest Shrine Circus canceled due to pandemic
Menorah Lighting
Special lighting of giant menorah at State Capitol
CHI St. Alexius vaccinates frontline care workers with Pfizer COVID vaccine
CHI St. Alexius vaccinates frontline care workers with Pfizer COVID vaccine
Vaccine
First District Health Unit: separating fact v. fiction on COVID vaccines