Independence, Inc. praises Olmstead ruling

Department of Justice
(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The‌ ‌Department‌ ‌of‌ ‌Justice‌ ‌reached‌ ‌a‌ ‌settlement‌ Monday ‌with‌ ‌the state‌ ‌under‌ ‌the‌ ‌Americans‌ ‌with‌ ‌Disabilities‌ ‌Act.‌ ‌ ‌

Under‌ ‌the‌ ‌Olmstead‌ ‌agreement,‌ ‌those‌ ‌with‌ ‌disabilities‌ ‌are‌ ‌promised‌ ‌more‌ ‌freedom‌ ‌to‌ ‌choose‌ ‌where‌ ‌they‌ ‌live.‌ ‌ ‌

According‌ ‌to‌ ‌a‌ ‌statement‌ ‌released‌ ‌by‌ ‌the‌ ‌Department‌ ‌of‌ ‌Justice‌ ‌U.S.‌ ‌Attorney’s‌ ‌Office,‌ ‌this‌ ‌settlement‌ ‌comes‌ ‌after‌ ‌many‌ ‌alleged‌ ‌that‌ ‌the‌ ‌state‌ ‌”unnecessarily‌ ‌institutionalizes‌ ‌individuals‌ ‌with‌ ‌disabilities‌ ‌in‌ ‌nursing‌ ‌facilities.”‌ ‌

The‌ ‌statement‌ ‌also‌ ‌indicated‌ ‌the‌ ‌agreement‌ ‌means‌ ‌more‌ ‌services‌ ‌for‌ ‌people‌ ‌with‌ ‌physical‌ ‌disabilities‌ ‌at‌ ‌risk‌ ‌of‌ ‌entering‌ ‌a‌ ‌nursing‌ ‌facility.‌ ‌

“This‌ ‌action‌ ‌by‌ ‌the‌ ‌state‌ ‌and‌ ‌the‌ ‌Department‌ ‌of‌ ‌Justice‌ ‌means‌ ‌that‌ ‌its‌ ‌going‌ ‌to‌ ‌be‌ ‌easier‌ ‌to‌ ‌remove‌ ‌barriers‌ ‌that‌ ‌make‌ ‌real‌ ‌true‌ ‌community‌ ‌living‌ ‌possible,”‌ ‌said‌ ‌Independence,‌ ‌Inc.‌ ‌Executive‌ ‌Director Scott ‌Burlingame‌.

Burlingame‌ ‌said‌ ‌the‌ ‌agreement‌ ‌means‌ ‌the‌ ‌state‌ ‌has‌ ‌finally‌ ‌taken‌ ‌the‌ ‌steps‌ ‌to‌ ‌implement‌ ‌the‌ ‌dream‌ ‌of‌ ‌independent‌ ‌living‌ ‌that‌ ‌was‌ ‌first‌ ‌guaranteed‌ ‌by‌ ‌the‌ ‌ADA‌ ‌30‌ ‌years‌ ‌ago.‌ ‌

