Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue implements virtual home visits during adoption process amid pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Finding a pet a forever home is a thorough process.

Applicants have to fill out applications, references have to be called, and people go through a series of home visits with staff and the pet to make sure it is a right fit for the home.

In light of COVID-19, some parts of the adoption process have changed, especially the home visit.

We spoke with volunteers at Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue about how they’re implementing virtual home visits amid the pandemic to help reduce the chance of spreading COVID-19.

Answering some questions and showing parts of your home via Facebook video chat or Microsoft Teams is a new way applicants at Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue can complete part of the adoption process.

“We can get online, and we can do a walk through, like a parameter check, if they have fenced yard to make sure it’s secure, to make sure the house is you know basically clean,” said Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue application counselor Tracy Schmit-kershaw.

Typically, pets are part of the home visits to get acquainted with the home environment, but volunteers are moving that meet up to more spacious environments.

“So, I’ve met in the park, I’ve met, you know in driveways, I’ve actually gone into the home, so it just depends on each individual case,” said Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue foster Erika Drolc.

Volunteers also encourage people looking for a pet to apply, even if they are not looking for a dog, because filling out the application is the longest process.

Those looking to adopt, foster, or donate can find more information at: furryfriendsrockinrescue.org

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.