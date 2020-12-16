Face-to-Face return plan for Bismarck Public Schools secondary students

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With support from the Bismarck Public Schools (BPS) COVID Team and Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health we continue to maintain the stance that having students in school every day is optimum for their social, emotional, and academic success.

As you know, on Tuesday, September 29, BPS transitioned all Hybrid A/B elementary students to face-to-face, five-day instruction and this approach to remain face-to-face has gone well.

Over the course of the past few months, the impact this has had on student and faculty transmission has been carefully monitored. The BPS COVID Dashboard indicates a dramatic reduction in staff and student case rates, and the Burleigh County COVID positive rates are decreasing for student age populations. In review of this data and the many protocols BPS has put in place for student and staff safety, Superintendent Dr. Jason Hornbacher will transition our secondary schools back to full-time face-to-face learning.

Masks will continue to be required. Protocols for close-contact tracing and COVID positive exposure will continue to be strictly enforced, and students/staff are to stay home if they are sick.

Grades 6-8: Students in grades 6-8 will be transitioned from the Hybrid model to face-to-face on Monday, January 11, 2021. We will begin our second semester for Middle Schools on this date as it alters the academic calendar by one week; therefore, the first semester will end January 8. This return date could be impacted by significant or substantial changes in our staffing, dashboard data, and the overall impact of COVID on our community.

Grades 9-12: Students in grades 9-12 will be transitioned from the Hybrid model to face-to-face on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. This will be the beginning of our second semester for High Schools. This return date could be impacted by significant or substantial changes in our staffing, dashboard data, and the overall impact of COVID on our community.

Distance Learning Registration: Students in grades 6-12 will have the opportunity to transfer in or out of Distance Learning. If you have a special circumstance and wish to be considered for a transfer from either Distance Learning or Face-to-Face, please contact your school by January 4. (Schools will be closed during the Holiday break).

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.