Enjoying the season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s probably the busiest time of the year, not only for activities and gatherings, but also for eating.

If you’re not careful, the holiday season can really mess with any progress we’ve made throughout the year. That’s why it’s so important to find a balance when it comes to the foods and the amount of food we take in.

Tana Trotter is the owner and Physical Therapist at Proximal 50 in Bismarck and she’s here with suggestions on how we can enjoy the holidays withouth binging or restricting ourselves

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.