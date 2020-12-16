Doctors address viewer concerns on COVID vaccine side effects

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The first COVID-19 vaccines have rolled out to frontline care workers in the state. While many have been waiting for the chance to get one, some people are still worried about the potential side effects of the vaccine.

When vaccines arrived at Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck, Your News Leader was there. While the workers getting these vaccines were excited, viewers brought up some valid concerns.

Your News Leader spoke with an infectious disease expert to answer some of your questions and circled back to ask the first people who received their COVID vaccinations how they were feeling.

Immediately after receiving her Pfizer vaccination, CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck ICU Clinical Supervisor Kristen Renner said she felt fine apart from mild soreness in her arm.

“I can feel a little bit in my arm now, but nothing abnormal. It’s like a regular flu vaccination,” said Renner.

But, doctors say it takes about 15 minutes to start seeing immediate hypersensitivity. So, we waited and asked her again.

“I don’t have any symptoms. My arm feels good,” Renner said.

Sanford Health Bismarck Clinic Vice President Todd Schaffer had a similar experience just after he was vaccinated.

“The shot was actually very painless. I didn’t feel anything-- pain, irritation, nothing at all. I feel completely normal right now,” Schaffer said.

Doctors say side effects tend to appear and persist 48 hours after vaccination. So this time, we waited two days to follow up.

“I had a little bit of soreness in my arm, very much like a flu shot, the next day. That went away. I don’t have any soreness at all anymore. I feel completely healthy,” Schaffer said.

Although Renner and Schaffer say they feel fine, our viewers expressed some apprehension.

“I have a lot of concerns about the risk. Most people are not considered high risk for the virus to begin with. So, how risky is it to get the vaccine? And, it may be more risky than the benefits you would get from taking the vaccine,” said Bismarck Resident Dion Wirrenga.

Experts say it’ll take about two years to know the long term side effects of any vaccine. Doctors say reactions to the Pfizer vaccine, such as soreness, fatigue, headaches, fevers and sluggishness will likely happen to one in four people who receive it.

Side effects and allergic reactions are less common but if they do occur, they can be more severe.

“One out of 1,100 can anticipate something a little bit more serious,” said Sanford Health Infectious Disease Consultant Dr. Noe Mateo.

In comparison to other common vaccines, experts say Pfizer reactions are middle of the road.

“It’ll be a little more prominent than a flu shot. It’ll be a little less severe than a shingles vaccine. So, there’s nothing about this particular COVID-19 vaccine that makes it stand out in terms of how serious or how severe some of these reactions will be,” Mateo said.

Mateo says everyone has a different threshold for reaction tolerance. He says if symptoms persist past a couple days, it wouldn’t hurt to check in with a doctor.

Mateo says there are systems in place to monitor side effects, such as VAERS, which stands for “Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.” You can report any adverse reactions to the COVID vaccine at vaers.hhs.gov.

