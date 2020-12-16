Advertisement

City of Minot helps residents with holiday trash

The City of Minot will be loosening certain restrictions to help resident dispose of their holiday trash.(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The City of Minot will be loosening certain restrictions to help residents dispose of their holiday trash.

The city landfill will offer free dumping between Dec. 22 through Jan. 5.

Residents who receive city services can drop off holiday trash free of charge by bringing a current water bill.

The landfill will be open on Dec. 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but will be closed on Dec. 25, Dec. 26, and Jan. 1.

The city expects to have two dumpsters available for residents to dump their Christmas trees between Dec. 23 and Jan. 15.

There will be no residential garbage collection on Dec. 24, 25, or Jan. 1.

The landfill will resume normal hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 2.

