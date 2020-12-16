Advertisement

City of Belfield weighs options of disbanding Police Department

Belfield Police Department
Belfield Police Department(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week the Belfield City Council discussed the idea of disbanding its police department and collaborating with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

Belfield Police Chief Steve Byrne is the lone police officer for the city and became the K-9 handler in June of 2020.

“It’s been difficult to hire and maintain officers, so in the meantime, our police chief has been working alone,” said Belfield Mayor Marriann Mross.

Mross said the council has been weighing the pros and cons of the collaboration, and on Dec. 8, the council decided a questionnaire would be sent to residents by the end of the month.

“It would be an information and questionnaire combination that would say, ‘This is what we’re thinking about doing and this is why.’ Because I think a lot of our citizens are mis-informed and don’t understand how this works,” said Mross.

Mross said she wants the citizens to know what kind of decision goes into the collaboration.

“If there is a fine paid, it doesn’t come back to the city of Belfield, it goes to Stark County, because we don’t have a municipal judge anymore. So, just little things like that, like, what is the point of having our police officer out there enforcing our city ordinances and laws? It ends up costing our city money,” said Mross.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office proposed a three-year contract, which begins at $215,000 the first year, $220,000 the second year and $225,000 the third year. The proposal also states the Belfield K-9, patrol vehicles and radio equipment would be transferred to Stark County.

“We have a good working relationship with the active police department, and we will continue to provide assistance to the city of Belfield if needed,” said Eldon Meier, Lieutenant at the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

Mross said the city is negotiating parts of the proposal and isn’t ready to decide any time soon.

“It’s a lot of money and we really just don’t have a lot of money. I don’t think Stark County is equipped to make any changes on their end until early or late spring, so we might have to just go along as is until then,” said Mross.

Mross added Chief Bryne is highly thought of by city administrators but is considering moving out of city limits. If he did, his position would be vacant, as living within city limits is a requirement of the police department.

“I want to let our citizens know; our Police Chief would like to move out of the city of Belfield, and I don’t think a lot of people know that. A lot of people, they want the police officer here in town,” said Mross.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 7.5% daily rate; 3,675 tests, 340 positive, 13 deaths
Erin Louise Sundby & Cameron Charles St. Claire were both arrested in connection to a death in...
Two sentenced in June killing of a Fargo man
Rick Becker
Bismarck bar owner responds to weekend complaint
A California court has ordered the crowded Orange County Jail's inmate population to be reduced...
‘Public should be in a panic:’ Calif. jail to release half of inmate population
Minot Air Force BAse
Minot Air Force Base moves to HPCON B+

Latest News

Jiang Jennings and Lance Jacobson
No bond set for two accused of human trafficking
Snowmobiler dies after falling through ice on Ramsey County lake
Meet Bastille
ND Today Adopt A Pet is Bastille
Enjoying the season
Enjoying the Season