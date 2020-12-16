City of Belfield weighs options of disbanding Police Department

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week the Belfield City Council discussed the idea of disbanding its police department and collaborating with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

Belfield Police Chief Steve Byrne is the lone police officer for the city and became the K-9 handler in June of 2020.

“It’s been difficult to hire and maintain officers, so in the meantime, our police chief has been working alone,” said Belfield Mayor Marriann Mross.

Mross said the council has been weighing the pros and cons of the collaboration, and on Dec. 8, the council decided a questionnaire would be sent to residents by the end of the month.

“It would be an information and questionnaire combination that would say, ‘This is what we’re thinking about doing and this is why.’ Because I think a lot of our citizens are mis-informed and don’t understand how this works,” said Mross.

Mross said she wants the citizens to know what kind of decision goes into the collaboration.

“If there is a fine paid, it doesn’t come back to the city of Belfield, it goes to Stark County, because we don’t have a municipal judge anymore. So, just little things like that, like, what is the point of having our police officer out there enforcing our city ordinances and laws? It ends up costing our city money,” said Mross.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office proposed a three-year contract, which begins at $215,000 the first year, $220,000 the second year and $225,000 the third year. The proposal also states the Belfield K-9, patrol vehicles and radio equipment would be transferred to Stark County.

“We have a good working relationship with the active police department, and we will continue to provide assistance to the city of Belfield if needed,” said Eldon Meier, Lieutenant at the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

Mross said the city is negotiating parts of the proposal and isn’t ready to decide any time soon.

“It’s a lot of money and we really just don’t have a lot of money. I don’t think Stark County is equipped to make any changes on their end until early or late spring, so we might have to just go along as is until then,” said Mross.

Mross added Chief Bryne is highly thought of by city administrators but is considering moving out of city limits. If he did, his position would be vacant, as living within city limits is a requirement of the police department.

“I want to let our citizens know; our Police Chief would like to move out of the city of Belfield, and I don’t think a lot of people know that. A lot of people, they want the police officer here in town,” said Mross.

