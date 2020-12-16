Bismarck woman honored for live videos of national anthem

BISMARCK, N.D. - For the past month, Colleen Reinhardt has been sharing her musical talent in a patriotic way by singing the national anthem at least once a week and sharing it on her Facebook page.

Wednesday, the AMVETS of North Dakota surprised Reinhardt with a special award for those early morning Facebook lives.

They awarded Reinhardt the Commander’s Certificate of Excellence.

North Dakota AMVETS Department Commander Jim Nelson said Reinhardt’s livestreams are a great way to boost patriotism during these uncertain times.

Reinhardt does a Facebook live at least once a week at 7:20 a.m.

The AMVETS also honored our Jody Kerzman for her stories about Reinhardt.

