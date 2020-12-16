Advertisement

2021 Northwest Shrine Circus canceled due to pandemic

The Minot Shrine Club canceled the 2021 Northwest Shrine Circus due to concerns over the...
The Minot Shrine Club canceled the 2021 Northwest Shrine Circus due to concerns over the pandemic.(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Shrine Club canceled the 2021 Northwest Shrine Circus due to concerns over the pandemic.

The club sent out a release Tuesday night, that reads, in part:

“Due to the continuing impact that the COVID-19 virus has had on our region, our main concern is the health and wellbeing of our community. Considering this is a large event spread over several days with a significant number of volunteers, circus staff, and guests of all ages, it is pertinent that we follow the guidelines currently in place and suspend our circus activities for the next year.”

The club had to cancel the 2020 circus for similar reasons. They indicated that they are already planning to hold the Shrine Circus in the spring of 2022.

The annual event raises funds for Shriners Hospitals for Children. Organizers with the Minot circus said they are looking into other fundraising options in the new year, but nothing is set at this point.

