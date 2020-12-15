Advertisement

Williston will have to wait for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

By Hayley Boland
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - With the first North Dakotans vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday, frontline healthcare workers in Williston will have to wait a little longer for the Moderna vaccine.

“CHI St. Alexius Health Williston is scheduled to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine early next week, with vaccinations for direct patient care staff starting as soon as Dec. 23,” said Dave Sandberg, pharmacy director for CHI St. Alexius Williston.

Sandberg says the health system is proactively preparing to receive and administer the vaccine, which means obtaining necessary equipment to do so.

