Advertisement

WATCH: 100,000 turtles hatch on Brazilian beach

By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Conservationists call it a turtle tsunami.

The Wildlife Conservation Society released a video this week showing tens of thousands of wiggling giant South American river turtle hatchlings breaking out of their shells in recent weeks.

“Approximately 71,000 hatchlings emerged on one day alone, followed by another 21,000 a few days later,” said a release from the WCS.

A tweet from the organization said another 8,000 hatched on Dec. 1.

The WCS Brazil is managing the mass hatchings of the endangered species and protecting the hatching beaches.

“For the giant South America river turtle, birth is an explosion of life, but also it is most fragile phase,” according to Said Camila Ferrara with WCS Brazil.

“In some areas, hatchlings use mass birth to increase their survival. The synchronization of birth allows them to travel together to the river to start a new journey.”

The hatchings took place in the Abufari Biological Reserve.

The giant South American river turtle is the largest freshwater turtle in Latin America, reaching lengths of three and a half feet and weights of 200 pounds.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Becker
Bismarck bar owner responds to weekend complaint
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 5.7% daily rate; 3,603 tests, 201 positive, 5 deaths
Bismarck Police search for two men after shooting outside Lowes Sunday afternoon
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 7.5% daily rate; 3,675 tests, 340 positive, 13 deaths
Sanford Health logo
Sanford Health receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Minnesota’s pardon board on Tuesday, Dec. 15, commuted the sentence of Burrell, a Black man who...
Minnesota to free man serving life in child’s 2002 death
CHI St. Alexius vaccinates frontline care workers with Pfizer COVID vaccine
CHI St. Alexius vaccinates frontline care workers with Pfizer COVID vaccine
Vaccine
First District Health Unit: separating fact v. fiction on COVID vaccines
Minot bookstore thefts
Minot bookstore owners react to string of thefts