United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Katie Aberle

SURREY, N.D. - Katie Aberle is a three-sport star at Surrey, but she said basketball is something special.

“Since day one, I’ve just had a connection with this sport. It’s just kind of been that outlet, and I love it. I can’t imagine not playing it,” said Aberle, senior forward/guard.

Aberle has grown into a leader for her teammates as they hunt a trip to the Region 6 Tournament.

“She’s someone I look to for answers when I do something wrong. I think that’s with most of the teammates here. We kind of look up to her,” said Salym Klimpel, senior forward.

“You really have to keep your teammates’ heads up. You have to keep telling them it’s okay. You’ve got to keep motivating them and keep pushing them to work harder,” said Aberle.

“Katie’s not the only Aberle in the program. Her father, Ron, is the Mustangs head coach and introduced her to the sport.

“We read each other minds. We know exactly what each other want. That connection’s really great,” said Katie.

“It’s just been really fun. Years down the road there will be a lot of memories to look back at,” said Ron.

High school’s not the end of Aberle’s basketball career. She’s set to join the Minot State Beavers after graduating.

“They’re definitely getting a hard working and determined player that will do anything and whatever it takes to be there and prove that I can be there,” said Aberle.

Aberle said playing in college came on her radar when she was named to the All-District 12 team as a sophomore, and that Beavers coach Mark Graupe reminded her a lot of her dad when he shared his basketball knowledge and phrases with her.

