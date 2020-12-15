Tuesday: 7.5% daily rate; 3,675 tests, 340 positive, 13 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 7.5%* Tuesday. There are 277 currently hospitalized (+0 change)due to COVID. Out of 3,675 tests, 340 were positive. There were 13 new deaths (1170 total). 3,230 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 9.3%.

COVID-19 Test Results

The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

3,675 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,237,350 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

340 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

255 – PCR Tests | 85 antigen tests 88,393 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

7.53% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,230 - Total Active Cases

-362 Individuals from Yesterday

677 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (514 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

83,995 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

277 – Currently Hospitalized

+0 - Individuals from yesterday

13 – New Deaths*** (1,170 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID

Man in his 90s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 70s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 60s from Cass County.

Man in his 90s from Cass County.

Woman in her 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 60s from Cass County.

Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County.

Woman in her 70s from Renville County.

Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 90s from Walsh County.

Man in his 70s from Walsh County.

Woman in her 70s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Benson County – 1

· Benson County – 4

· Billings County – 1

· Bottineau County – 2

· Burke County - 1

· Burleigh County - 45

· Cass County – 80

· Dickey County – 2

· Divide County – 3

· Emmons County – 1

· Foster County - 1

· Grand Forks County – 23

· Grant County – 1

· Griggs County – 1

· Hettinger County - 2

· LaMoure County – 2

· McHenry County – 1

· McIntosh County - 5

· McKenzie County - 5

· McLean County – 4

· Mercer County - 4

· Morton County – 14

· Mountrail County – 8

· Oliver County - 1

· Pembina County – 2

· Ramsey County – 14

· Ransom County – 5

· Richland County - 18

· Rolette County – 17

· Sargent County - 4

· Sioux County – 7

· Slope County - 1

· Stark County – 8

· Stutsman County – 15

· Traill County – 5

· Walsh County - 10

· Ward County – 10

· Wells County - 2

· Williams County – 10

* Note that this includes PCR tests and does not include individuals from out of state.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters). Antigen tests (positive or negative) are not included in the calculation.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. Please remember that deaths are reported as they’re reported to us by the facility or through the official death record (up to 10-day delay).

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

