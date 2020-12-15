Advertisement

Tribes in ND decide how they will receive COVID-19 vaccine

Tribes in ND decide how they will receive COVID-19 vaccine
Tribes in ND decide how they will receive COVID-19 vaccine(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As COVID-19 vaccines begin to make their way to hospitals and healthcare workers across the state, the Department of Health and Human Services are connected with tribes to allow them to decide how they will access the vaccine.

Tribes were able to choose their preferred method for receiving the vaccine, and were given the option of receiving the vaccine through either the state or federally.

According to leaders at the North Dakota Indian Affair commission, the MHA Nation and Spirit Lake nation partnered with the State of North Dakota, and will be receiving their first vaccines as early as next week.

The Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Nation, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians and Standing Rock Sioux tribe partnered with Indian Health Services.

While IHS released its pandemic vaccine plan in November, as of now there are no arrival dates set for their partners yet. Indian Affairs Commission Executive Director Scott Davis said tribes won’t be held to the CDC or state’s distribution plan and instead will be able to choose who gets the first round of vaccines themselves.

“The tribes, at their discretion, can administer the vaccine to whomever they wish to. So, if it’s the hospital nurses, police force, great if not, maybe it’s elderly people, maybe it’s some of the other populations. So that’s just a little bit different in what we have when comparing to the state,” said Davis.

Davis said the vaccines will also be in limited supply at first. He said the tribes will also be using the Moderna vaccine which they hope will be approved by the Food and drug administration by Thursday.

