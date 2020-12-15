Advertisement

Supporting the Salvation Army

By John Salling
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Farmers Insurance office is collecting food for the Minot Salvation Army.

They collected about 350 pounds of food by noon Tuesday, more than their total last year. They are accepting donations until noon on Friday when they drop it off at the Salvation Army.

“The Salvation Army is near and dear to my heart. In 2011 we personally were flooded, and really experienced a lot of kindness specifically from the Salvation Army, and when we were looking for places to give back to in the holiday season Salvation Army came to mind,” said Miranda Schuler, organizer.

They will also donate $1 per pound of food, up to $1,000.

