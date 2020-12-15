Sanford frontline workers receive first vaccines in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the day health experts have been waiting for since the start of the pandemic. Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in North Dakota and frontline employees received the first doses of the vaccine this afternoon.

Both Sanford Health Bismarck and Fargo locations received the first doses of Pfizer vaccines.

Here you can see the first four Bismarck employees getting their shots. But, they’re not the only people who have and will be getting vaccinated.

Sanford Bismarck Chief Hospitalist Mubashir Badar was among the first to receive his shot and says he’s happy to lead the charge after seeing the devastation the virus has caused to many.

“This, I think, should give everybody hope. I think it should give doctors, nurses, patients, nursing home residents-- it should give hope to teachers, students, businesses. This is truly what we’ve been waiting for,” Badar said.

Clinic Vice President Todd Schaffer received his vaccine as well and says the research proves it to be safe and effective.

“Infectious disease and immunization experts that we have at Sanford Health have reviewed all the data. So, I felt 100% confident in the ability to get this immunization today very safely,” Schaffer said.

Out of the 975 doses Sanford Bismarck reports receiving, about 100 were used on other frontline workers. Sanford received 3,400 vaccines total between the Bismarck and Fargo locations. While this won’t be enough to vaccinate everyone immediately, Badar says he believes this is the beginning of a long-awaited solution.

“This is going to be a milestone moment, where we’re going to turn the tide and get over this pandemic,” Badar said.

Sanford expects to receive the next shipments of vaccines within the next three weeks. Because the Pfizer vaccine requires two doses to protect recipients from COVID-19, Sanford administration says the next shipment will likely be used as the second dose for those who were vaccinated with the first shipment.

