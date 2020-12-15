Moderna vaccine to ship to CHI St. Alexius in Dickinson next week

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Vaccines are being distributed to six referral hospitals in Bismarck, Minot, Fargo and Grand Forks this week. Many other hospitals across the state may not receive their first shipments until early next week.

One of the hospitals waiting for their vaccines to arrive is CHI St. Alexius in Dickinson, but they’re not expecting to receive the Pfizer vaccine that other hospitals are administering this week.

A spokesperson for CHI in Dickinson said in a statement that the hospital is “designated to receive doses of the Moderna vaccine once authorized by the FDA. Dickinson’s hospital is prepared to begin administering the vaccine to interested healthcare workers as soon as next week, pending the vaccine’s arrival.”

The FDA has found the Moderna vaccine to be ‘highly effective,’ paving the way for the release of an emergency authorization for the vaccine. The Moderna vaccine could be authorized and shipped out by this weekend, adding a second vaccine in the fight against COVID-19.

