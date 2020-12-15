Advertisement

Mercy Box Recipient

Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pandemic or not, the Mercy Box continues it’s work to help people in need and the need is even great this year.

Sargianna Wutzke is a committee member with the Mercy Box and also the executive director of Arts for All and she joins us now to discuss Arts for All and what their needs are as well as how this past year has been a challenge for the Mercy Box.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Becker
Bismarck bar owner responds to weekend complaint
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 5.7% daily rate; 3,603 tests, 201 positive, 5 deaths
Bismarck Police search for two men after shooting outside Lowes Sunday afternoon
Sanford Health logo
Sanford Health receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine
Sanford frontline workers receive first vaccines in ND
Sanford frontline workers receive first vaccines in ND

Latest News

Medical Expense Assistance Program
Commerce designs a program to help essential workers’ pay COVID-related expenses
Donut Bread Pudding with Goat Milk Caramel
Donut Bread Pudding with Goat Milk Caramel
Fighting once more
Fighting Once More
Erin Louise Sundby & Cameron Charles St. Claire were both arrested in connection to a death in...
Two sentenced in June killing of a Fargo man