Hospitals coming up with solutions to store and transport ultra-cold Pfizer vaccines

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pfizer vaccines have arrived in North Dakota. The new messenger RNA vaccine technology requires new storage methods and there are other challenges to overcome.

Doctors say mRNA is the component in the Pfizer vaccine that makes people immune to COVID-19.

Experts say mRNA is notoriously unstable and can be degraded relatively quickly. In order to combat this, the Pfizer vaccines must be kept at extremely cold temperatures.

Hospitals have had to come up with new methods for transporting and storing the vaccine.

Doctors say Pfizer vaccines must be handled with extreme care.

“It has to be kept cold because the moment it comes up to room temperature, it starts degrading,” said Sanford Health Infectious Disease Consultant Dr. Noe Mateo.

By “kept cold,” Dr. Noe Mateo means stored at -94 degrees Fahrenheit. Specialized, ultra-cold freezers have become the solution for storing the new vaccines, which arrived earlier this week in North Dakota.

“We have them on an emergency backup generator in case the power ever went out. And we also have a CO2 cannister connected to the back. So, if there’s a mechanical failure of that freezer, we can turn the CO2 on and that CO2 will keep the freezer down in that range,” said Sanford Health In-Patient Pharmacy Supervisor Greg Fritz.

Freezers are monitored by a special device that takes temperature readings every 10 minutes. The time frame of how long the vaccines can last outside the freezer varies depending on different factors. If untouched in a freezer, Pfizer vaccine is good for up to six months. Once taken out of the freezer, it can be stored in a refrigerator up to five days. Once it’s placed into room temperatures, it’s effective for only two hours. But, if the vaccine is reconstituted into syringes, it can last for six hours. Because of this, Sanford made a plan to get the vaccine into people’s arms as fast and efficiently as possible.

“You’ll have to sign up for a time slot. So, we will know a day in advance which time slots are filled. And so, we will do some communication. They’ll tell me how many patients are arriving. I will pick out the appropriate number of vials. And then, we’ll start the process of thawing,” Fritz said.

Transporting vaccines out of town must also be monitored and dealt with carefully.

“We’re going to have to involve our couriers that go out into the state. And so, we’re in communication with them right now to make sure that they are aware of what they are carrying and that when they get to the other end, there’s a person there to receive that-- a responsible person that will download all that information and manage that vaccine when it shows,” Fritz said.

Transportation within the facility and around town will involve the use of mini refrigerators and Styrofoam coolers with temperature trackers as well. Sanford Health Bismarck’s ultra-cold freezer can store up to 75,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

