Gov. Burgum brings his entire Cabinet into his second term

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., has announced he’s bringing all of his current Cabinet members into his second term.

He’s reappointing 16 members to their positions, with four of those members filling interim positions as Director of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Executive Director of Job Service North Dakota, Commissioner of the Department of Commerce, and State Health Officer.

Gov. Burgum has had trouble keeping a State Health Officer on staff throughout the coronavirus pandemic, with the current health officer, Dirk Wilke, being the fourth one in just nine months.

One Interim State Health Officer, Paul Mariani, was on the job for less than two weeks.

All of those filling in as interim members have been doing so for more than two months.

The governor’s office said interviews for the next State Health Officer will be done soon and they hope to make their selection for the position by the end of December.

As for the Interim Commerce and DOCR commissioners, they’ll stay in their positions throughout legislative session.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.