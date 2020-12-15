Advertisement

Gov. Burgum brings his entire Cabinet into his second term

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., has announced he’s bringing all of his current Cabinet members into his second term.

He’s reappointing 16 members to their positions, with four of those members filling interim positions as Director of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Executive Director of Job Service North Dakota, Commissioner of the Department of Commerce, and State Health Officer.

Gov. Burgum has had trouble keeping a State Health Officer on staff throughout the coronavirus pandemic, with the current health officer, Dirk Wilke, being the fourth one in just nine months.

One Interim State Health Officer, Paul Mariani, was on the job for less than two weeks.

All of those filling in as interim members have been doing so for more than two months.

The governor’s office said interviews for the next State Health Officer will be done soon and they hope to make their selection for the position by the end of December.

As for the Interim Commerce and DOCR commissioners, they’ll stay in their positions throughout legislative session.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Becker
Bismarck bar owner responds to weekend complaint
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 5.7% daily rate; 3,603 tests, 201 positive, 5 deaths
Bismarck Police search for two men after shooting outside Lowes Sunday afternoon
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 7.5% daily rate; 3,675 tests, 340 positive, 13 deaths
Sanford Health logo
Sanford Health receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

CHI St. Alexius vaccinates frontline care workers with Pfizer COVID vaccine
CHI St. Alexius vaccinates frontline care workers with Pfizer COVID vaccine
Vaccine
First District Health Unit: separating fact v. fiction on COVID vaccines
Minot bookstore thefts
Minot bookstore owners react to string of thefts
Vaccine
Moderna vaccine to ship to CHI St. Alexius in Dickinson next week