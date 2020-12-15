First District Health Unit: separating fact v. fiction on COVID vaccines

MINOT, N.D. – A deluge of information has come out about the coronavirus vaccine in recent weeks, some of it more fiction than fact.

First District Health Unit and its partners wanted to address some myths and rumors about the vaccine.

One of the main issues FDHU addressed is how quickly the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines became available.

“I just want everybody to realize that the safety, efficacy, and science behind the COVID vaccine took no shortcuts,” said Lacey McNichols, FDHU Vaccine Coordinator.

They say the vaccine went through even stricter criteria than most. The reason it moved faster is that the United States government helped fund development. The quick roll out is because they used some of the funding to start producing doses before all of the studies were back.

First District encourages use of the vaccine once it is publicly available.

“In public health, vaccinations have always proved to be one of the most effective tools we have to control the spread of infectious disease,” said Lisa Clute, FDHU executive officer.

Both brands of the vaccine require two doses to be effective. The Pfizer vaccine requires 21 days before the second dose and is clear for people 16 and up. The Moderna brand requires 28 days spacing and is cleared for people 18 and older.

Side effects include joint and muscle pain, headache, and fever. If you have side effects they are expected to last up to a day or two.

“We are getting a lot of calls to our clinic asking to be put on a waiting list or to schedule a clinic for businesses, and that’s just not something we’re doing at this point,” said McNichols.

They will publish more on the vaccines to keep the public informed.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.