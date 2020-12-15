Advertisement

Fighting Once More

Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wayne used to work with our next guest and he’s known her for decades. He says she’s one of the most ornery and stubborn people that he’s ever met and for that he says we can all be thankful.

Dolly Dakota has been in the radio business for years, and she’s also worked many different jobs simply because she loves being around people. Now, for the second time within just a few short years, she’s battling cancer once again and she joins us this morning to tell us all about it.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Becker
Bismarck bar owner responds to weekend complaint
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 5.7% daily rate; 3,603 tests, 201 positive, 5 deaths
Bismarck Police search for two men after shooting outside Lowes Sunday afternoon
Sanford Health logo
Sanford Health receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine
Sanford frontline workers receive first vaccines in ND
Sanford frontline workers receive first vaccines in ND

Latest News

Medical Expense Assistance Program
Commerce designs a program to help essential workers’ pay COVID-related expenses
Mercy Box Recipient
Mercy Box Recipient
Donut Bread Pudding with Goat Milk Caramel
Donut Bread Pudding with Goat Milk Caramel
Erin Louise Sundby & Cameron Charles St. Claire were both arrested in connection to a death in...
Two sentenced in June killing of a Fargo man