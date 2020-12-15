Advertisement

Farmers Union president re-elected for eighth year

Mark Watne
Mark Watne(North Dakota Farmers Union)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Farmers Union President Mark Watne will be returning for an eighth term as president.

The membership re-elected Watne at their 94th annual state convention last Friday held virtually due to COVID-19.

The union first elected Watne as the ninth president in November of 2013. Watne has been involved with the union for 30 years, starting with the union’s State Board of Directors in 1990.

Watne said some of the main topics he’ll be focusing on this year include uses of legacy funds, enhancing the potential for beef processing facilities in the state, trade issues, and antitrust laws.

“To me it’s just an extreme honor because you are really setting the stage of what we might get done at an advocacy level and what we may get done on an educational level and how do we have the dollars available to fund it all,” said Watne.

Other elected officials include Bob Kuylen of South Heart who was re-elected vice president, and Bob Finken of Douglas was elected to the organization’s board of directors.

