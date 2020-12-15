Advertisement

Commerce designs a program to help essential workers’ pay COVID-related expenses

By Hallie Brown
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A lot of us have struggled during this pandemic, economically and physically.

That’s been particularly true for first responders and those who are working on the front lines in health care.

The North Dakota State Commerce Department has designed a new program to help essential workers’ pay COVID-related expenses if they get sick.

The Medical Expense Assistance Program, or MEAP, can provide up to $5,000 to pay their costs for those who qualify.

The grants start at a thousand dollars, and an additional four thousand may be added for those who workers who don’t have private health insurance.

To be eligible for MEAP, an applicant must: be a first responder or frontline healthcare worker who has received a positive COVID-19 medical diagnosis; and has either had a claim denied or has have not applied for workers’ compensation benefits.

“It’s to help them become whole, or at least go a long way to helping them become whole and then get back to helping out the rest of North Dakota again. We depend of them,” said North Dakota Interim Commerce Commissioner Shawn Kessel.

Commerce was allocated two and a half million dollars through the CARES Act to pay for the program.

As of yesterday more than one thousand people have applied, and the department has awarded more than one million dollars.

Applications will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Find the link to apply here: belegendary.link/MEAP.

