Class-B Basketball Polls

Basketball hoop
Basketball hoop(Associated Press)
By KFYR-TV Sports
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you are wondering who some of the best Class-B basketball teams in the state will be this winter, the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association gives you a glimpse with the following early season boys and girls basketball polls.         

Four Winds-Minnewaukan and Kindred are the two number one teams.

1st Class B Boys Basketball Poll (First place votes in parentheses)

Team Record Points

1.  Four Winds-Minnewaukan (9) 0-0 193

2.  Enderlin (9)               0-0 187

3.  Rugby (2)                  0-0 161

4.  Grafton (1)                 0-0 143

5.  Beulah                     0-0 115

6.  Dickinson Trinity          0-0 107

7.  Oakes                      0-0 70

8.  Shiloh Christian           0-0 64

9.  Langdon-Edmore-Munich      0-0 35

10.  Linton-HMB                0-0 19

Others receiving votes:  Kindred, Hatton-Northwood, Hillsboro-Central Valley, Powers Lake,  Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, North Border, White Shield, Our Redeemer’s, Oak Grove

1st Class B Girls Basketball Poll (First place votes in parentheses)

Team Record Points

1.  Kindred (16)           0-0 204

2.  Grafton (5)            0-0 185

3.  Rugby                  0-0 149

4.  Langdon-Edmore-Munich  0-0 126

5.  Shiloh Christian       0-0 108

6.  Four Winds-Minnewaukan 0-0 104

7.  Linton-HMB             0-0 70

8.  Hettinger-Scranton     0-0 64

9.  Trenton                0-0 45

10. Central Cass           0-0 37

Others receiving votes:  Dickinson Trinity, Thompson, Carrington, Midway-Minto, Richland, Kenmare

