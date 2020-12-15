Class-B Basketball Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you are wondering who some of the best Class-B basketball teams in the state will be this winter, the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association gives you a glimpse with the following early season boys and girls basketball polls.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan and Kindred are the two number one teams.

1st Class B Boys Basketball Poll (First place votes in parentheses)

Team Record Points

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (9) 0-0 193

2. Enderlin (9) 0-0 187

3. Rugby (2) 0-0 161

4. Grafton (1) 0-0 143

5. Beulah 0-0 115

6. Dickinson Trinity 0-0 107

7. Oakes 0-0 70

8. Shiloh Christian 0-0 64

9. Langdon-Edmore-Munich 0-0 35

10. Linton-HMB 0-0 19

Others receiving votes: Kindred, Hatton-Northwood, Hillsboro-Central Valley, Powers Lake, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, North Border, White Shield, Our Redeemer’s, Oak Grove

1st Class B Girls Basketball Poll (First place votes in parentheses)

Team Record Points

1. Kindred (16) 0-0 204

2. Grafton (5) 0-0 185

3. Rugby 0-0 149

4. Langdon-Edmore-Munich 0-0 126

5. Shiloh Christian 0-0 108

6. Four Winds-Minnewaukan 0-0 104

7. Linton-HMB 0-0 70

8. Hettinger-Scranton 0-0 64

9. Trenton 0-0 45

10. Central Cass 0-0 37

Others receiving votes: Dickinson Trinity, Thompson, Carrington, Midway-Minto, Richland, Kenmare

