CHI St. Alexius vaccinates frontline care workers with Pfizer COVID vaccine

By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck vaccinated three frontline workers with Pfizer’s new vaccine at 4:20 Tuesday afternoon.

Among the group was Hospital Medicine Physician Dr. Emmanuel Fermil, Registered Respiratory Therapist Julie Nuss and Registered Nurse and ICU Clinical Supervisor and Kristen Renner.

Renner says it’s been a tough year for the ICU and says getting the COVID shot makes her excited and relieved for the future.

“I’m just excited to hopefully get back to a normal life where I can go see my parents and give them a hug and not worry about transferring this terrible, terrible disease,” Renner said.

CHI Bismarck received 600 doses of vaccine and plans to vaccinate hundreds of frontline workers within the week.

The hospital expects to get the next shipment of Pfizer vaccines with the second required dose within 21 days.

