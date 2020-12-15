Advertisement

BPS superintendent updates board on things mentioned in last months listening sessions

By Hallie Brown
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Public School Board received an update from school superintendent Jason Hornbacher on the school reentry plan.

In the update, Hornbacher explained the thoughts staff had during their middle and high school listening sessions that took place in November.

The sessions asked what’s working and what’s not along with parent’s thoughts on a return to face-to-face learning for grades six through 12.

Participants indicated that the hybrid model, an increase in student engagement and fewer discipline issues as things that are going well.

Things needing attention included lab activities, substitute availability, and mental health and wellness of staff and students.

When asked about their thoughts on a full return of grades six through 12, participants said they were worried about returning too soon and close contacts if classrooms are too full and lack of substitutes.

Some also mentioned waiting until the semester break of Jan. 19 to return.

There was no decision made about the return of grades six through 12 tonight, but Hornbacher said BPS will make an announcement very soon.

