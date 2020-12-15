Bismarck High School senior organizes clothing drive to boost school spirit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A big part of high school is showing your school spirit while wearing your school’s colors and logos. But not all students can afford that school gear.

At Bismarck High School, one senior is asking his fellow Demons to clean out their closets and help get more students dressed in Demon gear.

Brady Bauman bleeds maroon. After four years as a Bismarck Demon, his favorite color just might be Demon maroon.

“My whole closet is maroon,” Bauman admitted.

He’s been wearing Demon gear for as long as he can remember.

“Mostly every day I wear something Demon,” Bauman laughed.

Bauman’s goal: to get every student at BHS outfitted in Demon maroon

“It’s always nice to have a lot of people wearing Demon gear,” he said.

For the past few years, he’s been donating what no longer fits. But this year, he and his mom decided to take it up a notch and hold a Demon apparel clothing drive.

“My mom decided to put it on Facebook. Fifty people already said they’re going to donate,” Bauman said.

His friends and their families are now cleaning their closets and looking for Demon clothes they no longer wear.

“You never know who needs it,” said Bauman.

“Anytime you get a high school student understanding that something like this is bigger than themselves and to recognize the importance of it is a mature thing and a cool thing that he would want to be a part of this,” said Drew Thomas, P.E. teacher and coach at Bismarck High.

This is a simple way Bauman can help his fellow Demons and build Demon pride.

“One of the things that is a bonding, unifying agent is a T-shirt with a Demon logo,” said Thomas.

Bauman hopes this pile of shirts keeps growing and that school spirit grows too.

If you’d like to donate new or used Demon gear, you can drop it off at the school office. They’ll make sure it gets to the kids who need it.

Bauman would like to collect as much as possible by Wednesday so it can be given as Christmas gifts, but they’ll keep taking donations throughout the rest of the school year.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.