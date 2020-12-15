2020 is one of the worst years for ND’s oil and gas industry

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This year has been tough on many industries, including the oil and gas sector, and it doesn’t seem to be letting-up anytime soon.

Department of Mineral Resources leaders say the industry is far from a full recovery as market prices and drilling rigs come up short in the process of recovering the state’s second leading industry.

“This was probably the third worst year I have ever seen for the oil and gas industry,” said Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms.

Helms said he remembers the two worst years for the industry being 1999 and 2000, when overproduction and economic issues dropped the state down to zero drilling rigs. The state is now holding steady at 14.

Looking into the future, industry leaders say they want to stay on top of potential issues that could negatively impact production.

“We don’t see some of the challenges that we’ve seen in the past, whether it’s gas capture or crude oil transportation, those challenges we can try and stay ahead of them as best we can,” said Pipeline Authority Director Justine Kringstad.

The state could battle environmental requirements that are needed in order to encourage investors and markets with defeated demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This industry is going to be stressed on the investment capital end and the market end,” said Helms.

Although the oil and gas industry will still be under stress next year, Helms said it will be better than this year.

Department of Mineral Resources leaders said they’re glad to be staying above one million barrels per day, but said it will take a lot of work to stay there.

