Advertisement

WPSD#1 Approves Rapid Testing for Employees

Williston Public School District #1
Williston Public School District #1(KFYR-TV)
By Marcus Hendrickson
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williston District One school board voted 4-1 on Friday to begin offering rapid COVID-19 testing to asymptomatic employees, but only on a voluntary basis.

The District joins a handful of other schools across the state already participating in the BinaxNOW pilot program to better test for asymptomatic teachers and staff who might be unintentionally infecting others at school.

A few board members expressed concerns over employees’ rights and the amount of time and resources needed to execute the program. But School Nurse Coordinator Lynn Douglas says the overall goal of the weekly antigen testing is to quickly identify the positives and reduce the volume of employees in quarantine as they await PSR test results.

“So far, we’ve had 115 employees who have tested positive in our district, but a lot of them were asymptomatic when they did test for being a close-contact, so it’s definitely nice to catch that and if we were to catch that weekly,” says Douglas.

The school board also approved new CDC guidelines that were recently put forth, reducing the length of quarantine from 14 days down to 10 and allowing for employees without symptoms to return after seven days if they test negative on day five.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Police search for two men after shooting outside Lowes Sunday afternoon
Police respond to afterhours complaint at downtown bar
license plate
ND licenses must be renewed by the end of the year
Sunday: 4.8% daily rate; 6,167 tests, 287 positive, 0 deaths
House fire in Bismarck
Man arrested for starting fire to Bismarck home

Latest News

Science behind keeping the COVID-19 vaccine alive
First District Health Unit to address local COVID-19 vaccine efforts
First District Health Unit to address local COVID-19 vaccine efforts
Masks
Infectious disease consultant says you should still wear a mask after getting vaccinated
North Dakota's Presidential Electors
ND Presidential Electors vote for President Donald Trump