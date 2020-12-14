WPSD#1 Approves Rapid Testing for Employees

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williston District One school board voted 4-1 on Friday to begin offering rapid COVID-19 testing to asymptomatic employees, but only on a voluntary basis.

The District joins a handful of other schools across the state already participating in the BinaxNOW pilot program to better test for asymptomatic teachers and staff who might be unintentionally infecting others at school.

A few board members expressed concerns over employees’ rights and the amount of time and resources needed to execute the program. But School Nurse Coordinator Lynn Douglas says the overall goal of the weekly antigen testing is to quickly identify the positives and reduce the volume of employees in quarantine as they await PSR test results.

“So far, we’ve had 115 employees who have tested positive in our district, but a lot of them were asymptomatic when they did test for being a close-contact, so it’s definitely nice to catch that and if we were to catch that weekly,” says Douglas.

The school board also approved new CDC guidelines that were recently put forth, reducing the length of quarantine from 14 days down to 10 and allowing for employees without symptoms to return after seven days if they test negative on day five.

