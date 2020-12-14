Advertisement

Virginia woman ‘Ms. Ellen’ celebrates 103rd birthday

By Hannah Eason
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Last week, a Prince George native turned 103 years “young.”

Family and friends of Deacon Ellen Jones, or “Ms. Ellen,” set up a throne-like area for her to enjoy during a drive-thru birthday party. Loved ones drove by to show their socially-distant love and support.

Ms. Ellen was front and center as cars drove by honking and waving, but she says there’s one thing in particular that would make her birthday wishes come true:

“Love for all people, and President Barack Obama and his family to wish me a happy birthday. A happy 103rd birthday,” Jones said.

Jones was born on Dec. 10, 1917. If you do the math, you’ll realize she lived through the end of World War I and the entire Great Depression.

Ms. Ellen watched Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech live, and she lived through the Civil Rights Movement as an adult.

Deacon Jones has also seen 17 presidents inaugurated in her days on Earth. Even today, Jones is an active member of the NAACP and other prestigious organizations.

Join NBC12 in wishing Ms. Ellen a Happy 103rd Birthday!

