Silver Alert issued for missing Hankinson man

HANKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE: Ahrens was safely located in Richland County by law enforcement.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Richland County Sheriff’s Office has issues a Silver Alert for a missing Hankinson man.

Eighty-five-year-old Charles Ahrens’ last known location was on Dec. 14 at 12 p.m. leaving his home in Hankinson.

He is believed to be driving a 2018 Brown Kia Optima ND license 720 CNM.

The Sheriff’s Office says Ahrens was supposed to be in Fargo to meet a friend.

They describe him as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 200 pounds, short grey hair, blue eyes and is believed to be wearing baseball cap and red Peterbuilt jacket.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl at 701-642-7777.

