Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Hankinson man

Charles Ahrens
Charles Ahrens(KFYR)
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE: Ahrens was safely located in Richland County by law enforcement.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Richland County Sheriff’s Office has issues a Silver Alert for a missing Hankinson man.

Eighty-five-year-old Charles Ahrens’ last known location was on Dec. 14 at 12 p.m. leaving his home in Hankinson.

He is believed to be driving a 2018 Brown Kia Optima ND license 720 CNM.

The Sheriff’s Office says Ahrens was supposed to be in Fargo to meet a friend.

They describe him as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 200 pounds, short grey hair, blue eyes and is believed to be wearing baseball cap and red Peterbuilt jacket.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl at 701-642-7777.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Police search for two men after shooting outside Lowes Sunday afternoon
Police respond to afterhours complaint at downtown bar
license plate
ND licenses must be renewed by the end of the year
Sunday: 4.8% daily rate; 6,167 tests, 287 positive, 0 deaths
House fire in Bismarck
Man arrested for starting fire to Bismarck home

Latest News

Williston will have to wait for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Williston will have to wait for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Distribution & Vaccination Efforts
Tribes in ND decide how they will receive COVID-19 vaccine
Science behind keeping the COVID-19 vaccine alive
Williston Public School District #1
WPSD#1 Approves Rapid Testing for Employees