Sanford Health receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sanford Health in Bismarck has received its first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine earlier Monday.

The Sanford Fargo facility is also expecting to receive its first shipment of the vaccine Monday.

The Bismarck facility reports it will be administering the first doses to frontline workers at 2 p.m.

Bismarck expects to receive 975 doses. Sanford Health reports it will have 3,400 doses in total for the week.

While there won’t be enough doses in the first shipment to vaccinate all designated frontline staff, Sanford Bismarck supervisors say it will be enough to get through most.

”This is a total game-changer. This is what we’ve been waiting for for over 10 months. I believe once this vaccine starts rolling out, it’ll probably get us on the road back to a more normal situation,” said Greg Fritz, Sanford Health Bismarck in-patient pharmacy supervisor.

Fritz says they expect the next shipment to come from the state.

Because the Pfizer vaccine requires two doses to protect recipients from COVID-19, Fritz says the next shipment will likely be used as the second dose for those who were vaccinated with the first shipment.

There is a 21 day lapse between the first and second dose for the vaccine to be effective with a four day grace period, so Sanford staff expects the next shipment to arrive in that window

