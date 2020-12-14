ND settles Olmstead Disabilities Act dispute

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota and the Department of Justice reached an settlement agreement that will expand community-based care services for people with disabilities.

The agreement was reached after a years-long investigation into allegations the state wasn’t doing enough.

The roots of the settlement date back to a 1999 Supreme Court Case, which ruled that states had to eliminate unnecessary institutionalizations of those with physical disabilities.

Then in 2015, the Department of Justice opened an investigation into whether North Dakota was coming up short.

For those living with disabilities, some just need a helping hand but can still live in their homes.

Allegations against North Dakota claimed the state wasn’t offering enough resources and that they were too reliant on segregating those with disabilities to nursing facilities.

“It’s important that people never view the ADA as some sort of a federal oversight compliance directive. It’s so much more than that. The failure to recognize the ADA robs us all of everyone’s potential,” said U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley.

With the agreement, North Dakota said it will expand at-home service options for the 2,500 North Dakotans with disabilities.

The agreement focuses one two groups of people: those living in integrated community settings and those living in skilled nursing facilities.

In a statement, the director for the North Dakota Association of Community Providers said: “We know North Dakota has done some good work, and look forward to making more progress.”

And the need for at-home services has only grown over the course of the pandemic.

In a statement, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the risk of transmission in congregate settings, making our state’s continuing expansion of home and community-based services all the more urgent to accommodate those who want to receive services at home.”

As part of the settlement, North Dakota doesn’t admit any fault in non-compliance nor is it considered evidence in any criminal proceeding.

This is just the latest in a ongoing effort for North Dakota. Over the interim, the Capitol building has been studying and undergoing renovations to make the hallways and meeting rooms more accommodating.

