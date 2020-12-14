Monday: 5.7% daily rate; 3,603 tests, 201 positive, 5 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 5.7%* Monday. There are 277 currently hospitalized (+7 change) due to COVID. Out of 3,603 tests, 201 were positive. There were 5 new deaths (1157 total). 3,592 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.6%.

COVID-19 Test Results

The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

3,603 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,233,700 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

201 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

188 – PCR Tests | 13 antigen tests 88,067 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

5.68% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,592 - Total Active Cases

-100 Individuals from Yesterday

383 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (361 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

83,318 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

277 – Currently Hospitalized

+7 - Individuals from yesterday

5 – New Deaths*** (1,157 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID

Man in his 70s from Adams County.

Man in his 90s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 60s from Morton County.

Woman in her 60s from Sioux County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Benson County - 1

· Burleigh County - 49

· Cass County – 41

· Cavalier County - 1

· Golden Valley County - 1

· Grand Forks County – 6

· LaMoure County - 1

· Logan County - 2

· McKenzie County - 1

· McLean County – 3

· Mercer County - 1

· Morton County – 20

· Mountrail County – 1

· Pembina County – 3

· Pierce County - 15

· Ramsey County – 4

· Ransom County – 1

· Renville County - 1

· Richland County - 2

· Rolette County – 4

· Sargent County - 3

· Sioux County – 3

· Stark County – 5

· Stutsman County – 8

· Towner County - 1

· Traill County - 5

· Ward County – 17

· Williams County – 1

* Note that this includes PCR tests and does not include individuals from out of state.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters). Antigen tests (positive or negative) are not included in the calculation.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. Please remember that deaths are reported as they’re reported to us by the facility or through the official death record (up to 10-day delay).

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

