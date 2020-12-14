Infectious disease consultant says you should still wear a mask after getting vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 vaccines are arriving in North Dakota, so many are wondering should they still wear masks after getting vaccinated.

Infectious disease consultants said the answer is yes because it’s unclear whether the vaccine is effective in preventing transmission.

North Dakotas are receiving the Pfizer vaccine first, then Moderna.

Both vaccines require two shots.

Pfizer’s second dose comes after three weeks, and Moderna’s is administered after four.

Whether you’ve worn them, made them, or both, masks have become a part of the daily routine for many people. With a vaccine here, many have varying opinions on the importance of wearing a mask after getting vaccinated.

“Probably for a while anyway, just a little while to make sure the vaccines, having good feedback as far as working,” said Bismarck resident Sally Dasinger.

“After getting the second shot probably not because you’re supposed to be covered,” said Bismarck resident Mike Howarth.

Whether you plan on continuing wearing a mask or not infectious disease consultants said you should because it’s unknown if the vaccine will prevent someone from getting infected.

“The vaccine might improve your immune response well enough so that you get infected, you don’t feel anything, you’re asymptomatic, but you’re still shedding live virus and next thing you know, if you’re not masking you’re spreading it to other people,” said Dr. Noe Mateo, Sanford Health infectious disease consultant.

Mateo said although there’s no information regarding the safety of the vaccine for pregnant women and for children under the age of 16, he said he wouldn’t be surprised if we found out that information by late spring or early summer.

According to the Department of Health, North Dakota is expected to receive more than 6,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 13,000 of the Moderna.

