First District Health Unit to address local COVID-19 vaccine efforts

By Faith Hatton
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – First District Health Unit will be addressing the community’s questions regarding local COVID-19 distribution and vaccination efforts.

The healthcare provider will hold a press conference Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. in the Minot City Council Chambers. Speakers will include Executive Director Lisa Clute and Immunization Coordinator Lacey McNichols.

First District will stream the conference on its Facebook page here but Your News Leader will also be covering.

