Bismarck third grader creates cards for nursing home residents

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s an old saying, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.”

One Bismarck third grader has changed the saying a little. For Hadley Yantzer, it’s more like, “When life gives you a pandemic, make greeting cards.”

Her personalized letters are bringing smiles to faces across the country.

Nine-year-old Yantzer has a little extra time on her hands these days.

“My homework doesn’t take very long,” she said .

She’s doing third grade from home.

“I really like it,” said Yantzer.

She also really likes drawing. These are just a few of the pictures she’s finished.

“This is my dog with a Santa hat on,” she explained.

But Yantzer doesn’t keep any of her drawings. She makes them into greeting cards and then sends those paper pick-me-ups to people she doesn’t even know.

“I’m making cards for people who are lonely during Christmas and don’t have people to visit them,” Yantzer said.

So far, she’s mailed about 40 cards to people in nursing homes across North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, and even Texas and Connecticut.

“I like making people smile,” she said.

Her mom posted on Facebook about the project and the requests have been rolling in.

“I’ll probably need to make about 20 more because we keep getting requests.”

She’s working on a batch to send to a nursing home in Enderlin. When she finishes those, she plans to make some for kids in the hospital.

“It will probably make them smile and just to know they have something people are thinking about them,” said Yantzer.

When she first started, Yantzer didn’t sign her name.

“I thought they’d think, ‘Who the heck is Hadley?’” she said.

But now, like any good artist, she’s developed a signature. She carefully adds it to each card she makes as a reminder to the recipients that she is thinking about them.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.